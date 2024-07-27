Capital International Sarl Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,269,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.74 and a 200-day moving average of $188.76. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

