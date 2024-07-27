Capital International Sarl Acquires 44,146 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,146 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.26% of Borr Drilling worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Borr Drilling by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BORR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.71. 2,860,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Borr Drilling

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.