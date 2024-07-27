Capital International Investors Trims Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,569,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652,184 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $68,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,351,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 261,080 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 132,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

NYSE DBRG traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.29. 775,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,775. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Get Our Latest Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.