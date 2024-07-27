Capital International Investors Takes $60.70 Million Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,623,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,703,000. Capital International Investors owned about 1.42% of nCino as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $220,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of nCino stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. 2,726,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,275. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Insider Activity

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 15,242 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $466,862.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,153 shares in the company, valued at $35,045,406.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $153,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 15,242 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $466,862.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,045,406.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,881,319 shares of company stock worth $153,451,448. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

