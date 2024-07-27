Capital International Investors Sells 8,912 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DBD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $45.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

