Capital International Investors Sells 464,240 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 464,240 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.19% of Golar LNG worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 35,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 36,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 992,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,347. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

