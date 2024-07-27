Capital International Investors Purchases 180 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.70% of Goosehead Insurance worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 428,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 492,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,686. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 111.97% and a net margin of 6.71%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Goosehead Insurance

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.