Capital International Investors Has $49.91 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202,741 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of Moody’s worth $49,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO traded up $11.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.75. 884,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $458.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

