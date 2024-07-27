Capital International Investors Has $475.40 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.94% of Atlassian worth $475,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,928,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,928,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,693,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,164 shares of company stock valued at $47,848,092. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEAM traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $177.32. 1,314,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,059. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $152.34 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

