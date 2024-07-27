Capital International Investors Has $36.72 Million Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.76% of Biohaven worth $36,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $41.21. 870,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,305,102.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,305,102.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $996,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares in the company, valued at $82,237,512.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,900 shares of company stock worth $3,011,613. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

