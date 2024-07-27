Capital International Investors Has $22 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 871,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.80% of ESCO Technologies worth $21,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,715,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $124.31. 156,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,209. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $125.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

