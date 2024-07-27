Capital International Investors Cuts Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,385,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211,845 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Upwork were worth $29,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 702,595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $19,082,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 117,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,339 shares of company stock worth $2,269,475. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.35. 1,384,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,620. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Upwork

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.