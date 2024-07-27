Capital International Investors Buys 11,147 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799,516 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $530,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 147,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,384,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,470. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

