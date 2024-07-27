Capital International Inc. CA Sells 137,587 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,587 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.68. 8,356,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,373. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average is $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

