Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 2,960 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,802 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 33.1% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 23.7% in the first quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $13.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $527.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,424. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $530.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.83.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

