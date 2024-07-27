Capital International Inc. CA Increases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.20. 1,966,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,809. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,468,847 shares of company stock worth $51,024,340 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

