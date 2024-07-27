Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 10.9 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $24.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.22. 2,993,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.48. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.