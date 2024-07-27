Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 89,178 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,178 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,293 shares of company stock worth $1,694,642. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,633,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.