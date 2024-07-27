Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

Capital Group International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. 27,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

