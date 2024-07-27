Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,492 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 64,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Welltower by 530.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 320,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,978,000 after acquiring an additional 269,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

WELL traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

