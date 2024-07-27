Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $547,000 Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at $1,970,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grifols by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,109,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 40,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 66.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Grifols Stock Down 0.5 %

GRFS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.74. 1,282,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,859. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

