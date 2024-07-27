Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Acquires 1,772 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,690 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,628,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 289.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 69,089 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. 2,137,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

