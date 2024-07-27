Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Hovde Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

