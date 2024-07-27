Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.83.

CFP opened at C$15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.18. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$13.41 and a 12 month high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.64.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($1.25). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

