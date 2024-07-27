Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 211000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.15 million during the quarter.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

