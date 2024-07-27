Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 34,347 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $29,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.
In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CMI traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.38. 545,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.44. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
