Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 28,720 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $21,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,359. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

