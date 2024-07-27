Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 190,881 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 453,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,881 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $35,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Hologic by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. 1,472,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,837. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

