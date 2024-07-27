Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 1,473,500 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 667.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.31% of First Horizon worth $26,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,487,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,929 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,721,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 499.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,009,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,700 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,205,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,180. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

