Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $88.79 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,265 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Monster Beverage worth $88,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 442,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 74,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 191,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 131,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.00. 3,803,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,264. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

