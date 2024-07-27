Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $31.73 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Universal Health Services worth $31,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

UHS stock traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,823. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $214.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

