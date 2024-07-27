Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 595.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,579 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $122,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.96.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,026,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,231. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.05.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,495,566. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.