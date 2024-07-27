Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $30,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 47.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $7.07 on Friday, hitting $321.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $346.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.88 and a 200 day moving average of $276.89. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of -480.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

