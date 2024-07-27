Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 73,100 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,340,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,149,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,470,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Leidos Stock Down 1.4 %

Leidos stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,939. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.16. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

