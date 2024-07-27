Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 107,850 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,850 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $81,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $95.87 and a one year high of $183.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

