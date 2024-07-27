CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,852,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 587,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after buying an additional 539,534 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,231,000 after buying an additional 510,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,037,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JEF opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $57.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

