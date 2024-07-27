CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Clean Harbors worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $14,161,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $223.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.42. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $237.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

