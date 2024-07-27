Canaccord Genuity Group Raises HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target to $28.00

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $891.88 million, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

