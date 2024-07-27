Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$9.00

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.97 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight Capital downgraded Karora Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$6.32 on Tuesday. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.60 and a twelve month high of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.18.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.6099675 earnings per share for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

