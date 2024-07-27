Calix (NYSE:CALX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Calix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Calix

Calix Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of CALX stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. Calix has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Calix’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Calix will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,765,000 after buying an additional 298,277 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Calix by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,165,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Calix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 823,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,968,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.