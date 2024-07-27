Cadence Bank Sells 418 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DFUS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. 184,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,844. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.