Cadence Bank Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.91.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

LMT stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $524.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $528.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.42 and a 200-day moving average of $453.45. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

