Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,092.26

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,092.26 ($39.99) and traded as high as GBX 3,230 ($41.77). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 3,230 ($41.77), with a volume of 326,881 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($42.68) to GBX 3,380 ($43.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.39) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($33.63) to GBX 2,700 ($34.92) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,120 ($40.35).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,060.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,093.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,110.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

