Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $161.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $933.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

