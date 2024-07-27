Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) PT at $94.67

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $95.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $6,161,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.