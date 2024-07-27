Brokerages Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) PT at $46.43

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics stock. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OTLK Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Outlook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTLK stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.67). Research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

