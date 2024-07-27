Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Target Price at $12.90

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,431,000 after buying an additional 397,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 293,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

