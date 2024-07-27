Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $8.63

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

KOS opened at $5.47 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

