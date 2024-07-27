Brokerages Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target at C$21.93

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.93.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$19.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$20.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

