Brokerages Set Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) PT at $70.80

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several research analysts have commented on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of JXN opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $88.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.